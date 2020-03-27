Sasol Limited [NYSE: SSL] stock went down by -10.05% or -0.21 points down from its previous closing price of 2.09. The stock reached $1.88 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SSL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 12.97% in the period of the last 7 days.

SSL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $3.00, at one point touching $1.63. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -94.48%. The 52-week high currently stands at 34.03 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -93.17% after the recent low of 1.25.

Sasol Limited [NYSE:SSL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Sasol Limited [SSL], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give SSL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.85, with the high estimate being $25.76, the low estimate being $2.42 and the median estimate amounting to $11.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sasol Limited [SSL] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sasol Limited [SSL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sasol Limited [SSL] sitting at -0.90% and its Gross Margin at 54.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.27. Its Return on Equity is -2.80%, and its Return on Assets is -1.40%. These metrics suggest that this Sasol Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sasol Limited [SSL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 61.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. Sasol Limited [SSL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.00.

Sasol Limited [SSL] has 734.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.25 to 34.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.23, which indicates that it is 29.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.48. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sasol Limited [SSL] a Reliable Buy?

Sasol Limited [SSL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.