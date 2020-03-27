Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SHIP] gained by 23.88% on the last trading session, reaching $0.21 price per share at the time. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. represents 28.33M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 4.80M with the latest information.

The Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. traded at the price of $0.21 with 3.09 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SHIP shares recorded 511.13K.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SHIP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SHIP an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.21, with the high estimate being $1.14, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.07. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 06/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] sitting at 14.00% and its Gross Margin at 35.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.10. Its Return on Equity is -49.00%, and its Return on Assets is -4.30%. These metrics suggest that this Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 662.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.11. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 662.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 86.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.03. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.67.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] has 28.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.13 to 7.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 21.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] a Reliable Buy?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.