Senseonics Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SENS] stock went down by -14.11% or -0.11 points down from its previous closing price of 0.81. The stock reached $0.70 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SENS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 9.22% in the period of the last 7 days.

SENS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.82, at one point touching $0.69. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -73.68%. The 52-week high currently stands at 2.66 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -72.87% after the recent low of 0.52.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SENS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.43.

Fundamental Analysis of Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -91.30%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.27.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] has 197.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 138.25M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.52 to 2.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 32.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] a Reliable Buy?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.