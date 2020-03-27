The share price of Sientra Inc. [NASDAQ: SIEN] inclined by $2.31, presently trading at $2.34. The company’s shares saw 133.50% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.00 recorded on 03/26/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SIEN jumped by 84.80% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 2.85 compared to +1.27 of all time high it touched on 03/27/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -50.64%, while additionally dropping -73.01% during the last 12 months. Sientra Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $15.63. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 13.29% increase from the current trading price.

Sientra Inc. [NASDAQ:SIEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Sientra Inc. [SIEN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SIEN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.33, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sientra Inc. [SIEN] is sitting at 4.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.86.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sientra Inc. [SIEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 60.60%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.22. Sientra Inc. [SIEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.41.

Sientra Inc. [SIEN] has 49.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 114.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.00 to 9.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 133.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 37.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sientra Inc. [SIEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sientra Inc. [SIEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.