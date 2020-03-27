Signet Jewelers Limited [NYSE: SIG] opened at $8.06 and closed at $9.52 a share within trading session on 03/26/20. That means that the stock dropped by -13.45% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $8.24.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Signet Jewelers Limited [NYSE: SIG] had 3.48 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.11M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 27.87%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 20.90%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 5.60 during that period and SIG managed to take a rebound to 31.44 in the last 52 weeks.

Signet Jewelers Limited [NYSE:SIG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] is sitting at 2.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] sitting at -2.40% and its Gross Margin at 36.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -20.98. Its Return on Equity is -19.80%, and its Return on Assets is -3.90%. These metrics suggest that this Signet Jewelers Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 54.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.88 and P/E Ratio of 7.56. These metrics all suggest that Signet Jewelers Limited is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] has 43.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 416.21M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.60 to 31.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.86, which indicates that it is 27.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.