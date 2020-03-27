SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] saw a change by 15.88% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $5.62. The company is holding 382.39M shares with keeping 76.32M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 51.89% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -73.36% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -63.64%, trading +52.70% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 382.39M shares valued at 11.33 million were bought and sold.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ:SDC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] sitting at -69.30% and its Gross Margin at 76.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.61. SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.71.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] has 382.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.70 to 21.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.