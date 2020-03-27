Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] saw a change by 5.05% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $4.37. The company is holding 88.55M shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 88.36% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -65.40% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -64.81%, trading +88.36% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 88.55M shares valued at 3.3 million were bought and sold.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [NYSE:INN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2018. On average, stock market experts give INN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.37, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] sitting at 13.50% and its Gross Margin at 44.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.30. These measurements indicate that Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.54. Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.64 and P/E Ratio of 6.74. These metrics all suggest that Summit Hotel Properties Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] has 88.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 386.96M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.32 to 12.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.13, which indicates that it is 19.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.