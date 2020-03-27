The share price of Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] inclined by $12.78, presently trading at $11.99. The company’s shares saw 24.88% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 9.60 recorded on 03/26/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as SU jumped by 19.33% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 14.14 compared to +0.80 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -55.06%, while additionally dropping -60.60% during the last 12 months. Suncor Energy Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $42.83. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 30.84% increase from the current trading price.

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2017. On average, stock market experts give SU an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.01, with the high estimate being $37.89, the low estimate being $14.65 and the median estimate amounting to $21.74. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] sitting at 5.20% and its Gross Margin at 67.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.00. Its Return on Equity is 6.60%, and its Return on Assets is 3.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SU financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 42.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 36.88, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.38 and P/E Ratio of 8.90. These metrics all suggest that Suncor Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has 1.54B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.60 to 34.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.81, which indicates that it is 12.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.40. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] a Reliable Buy?

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.