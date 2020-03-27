Targa Resources Corp. [NYSE: TRGP] shares went lower by -5.75% from its previous closing of 7.65, now trading at the price of $7.21, also subtracting -0.44 points. Is TRGP stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.07 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TRGP shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 19.72% run over in the last seven days. TRGP share price has been hovering between 43.47 and 3.66 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Targa Resources Corp. [NYSE:TRGP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TRGP an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.20, with the high estimate being $49.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] is sitting at 3.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] sitting at 2.20% and its Gross Margin at 29.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.19. Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.83.

Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] has 172.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.66 to 43.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 96.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.51, which indicates that it is 24.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.43. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] a Reliable Buy?

Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.