The share price of Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] inclined by $91.04, presently trading at $96.07. The company’s shares saw 37.18% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 70.03 recorded on 03/26/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as TGT fall by -4.41% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -13.18%, while additionally gaining 20.36% during the last 12 months. Target Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $127.84. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 31.77% increase from the current trading price.

Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Target Corporation [TGT], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $91.04.

Fundamental Analysis of Target Corporation [TGT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Target Corporation [TGT] sitting at 6.00% and its Gross Margin at 29.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.79. Target Corporation [TGT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.02 and P/E Ratio of 15.10. These metrics all suggest that Target Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Target Corporation [TGT] has 512.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 49.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 70.03 to 130.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.43, which indicates that it is 6.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Target Corporation [TGT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Target Corporation [TGT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.