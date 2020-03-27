Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $0.15 after TRNX shares went down by -14.23% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Taronis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:TRNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 6/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 47.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -90.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -92.68. Its Return on Equity is -104.90%, and its Return on Assets is -79.10%. These metrics suggest that this Taronis Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.65.

Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] has 65.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.38M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.14 to 5.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.43, which indicates that it is 21.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.54. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] a Reliable Buy?

Taronis Technologies Inc. [TRNX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.