Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ: ERIC] opened at $7.29 and closed at $7.60 a share within trading session on 03/26/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.24% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $7.43.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ: ERIC] had 6.28 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 8.85M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.08%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.11%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 6.15 during that period and ERIC managed to take a rebound to 10.46 in the last 52 weeks.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [NASDAQ:ERIC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] sitting at 4.60% and its Gross Margin at 37.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.88. Its Return on Equity is 2.70%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. These metrics suggest that this Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 57.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 43.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.05 and P/E Ratio of 101.92. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] has 3.34B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.15 to 10.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.56, which indicates that it is 5.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.