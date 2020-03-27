Tenet Healthcare Corporation [NYSE: THC] stock went up by 2.67% or 0.48 points up from its previous closing price of 18.00. The stock reached $18.48 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, THC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 34.01% in the period of the last 7 days.

THC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $21.30, at one point touching $17.08. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -53.06%. The 52-week high currently stands at 39.37 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -34.33% after the recent low of 10.00.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [NYSE:THC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] sitting at 7.00% and its Gross Margin at 83.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.99. Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.19.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] has 83.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.00 to 39.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 84.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.23, which indicates that it is 21.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.