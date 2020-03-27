Tesla Inc. [TSLA] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $528.16 after TSLA shares went down by -2.06% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Tesla Inc. [TSLA] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TSLA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $528.16, with the high estimate being $1060.00, the low estimate being $240.00 and the median estimate amounting to $500.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $539.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tesla Inc. [TSLA] is sitting at 2.65. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.46.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tesla Inc. [TSLA] sitting at -0.30% and its Gross Margin at 16.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.89. Its Return on Equity is -15.00%, and its Return on Assets is -2.70%. These metrics suggest that this Tesla Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 222.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 190.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 69.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Tesla Inc. [TSLA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.79.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] has 155.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 82.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 176.99 to 968.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 198.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 9.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tesla Inc. [TSLA] a Reliable Buy?

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.