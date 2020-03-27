The Allstate Corporation [ALL] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $89.50 after ALL shares went up by 7.83% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

The Allstate Corporation [NYSE:ALL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to The Allstate Corporation [ALL], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ALL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $89.50, with the high estimate being $145.00, the low estimate being $87.00 and the median estimate amounting to $124.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $83.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Allstate Corporation [ALL] is sitting at 4.07. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Allstate Corporation [ALL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Allstate Corporation [ALL] sitting at 13.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.14. Its Return on Equity is 20.60%, and its Return on Assets is 3.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ALL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 25.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 27.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.31 and P/E Ratio of 6.36. These metrics all suggest that The Allstate Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has 320.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 28.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.13 to 125.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 10.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Allstate Corporation [ALL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Allstate Corporation [ALL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.