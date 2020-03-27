The share price of The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE: BX] inclined by $42.82, presently trading at $48.00. The company’s shares saw 45.45% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 33.00 recorded on 03/26/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BX jumped by 14.31% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -14.29%, while additionally gaining 39.49% during the last 12 months. The Blackstone Group Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $60.83. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 12.83% increase from the current trading price.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE:BX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $48.00, with the high estimate being $71.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $55.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.82.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] sitting at 48.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.90. These measurements indicate that The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.18.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has 1.11B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 53.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.00 to 64.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 13.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.