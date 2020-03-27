The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] shares went lower by -9.86% from its previous closing of 6.90, now trading at the price of $6.22, also subtracting -0.68 points. Is MAC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.36 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MAC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a -10.51% run over in the last seven days. MAC share price has been hovering between 44.73 and 5.51 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Macerich Company [NYSE:MAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to The Macerich Company [MAC], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MAC an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Macerich Company [MAC] is sitting at 2.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Fundamental Analysis of The Macerich Company [MAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Macerich Company [MAC] sitting at 5.50% and its Gross Margin at 60.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 63.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.05. The Macerich Company [MAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.12 and P/E Ratio of 8.07. These metrics all suggest that The Macerich Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Macerich Company [MAC] has 121.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 838.35M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.51 to 44.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 22.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.45. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Macerich Company [MAC] a Reliable Buy?

The Macerich Company [MAC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.