The Stars Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TSG] opened at $18.65 and closed at $19.19 a share within trading session on 03/26/20. That means that the stock dropped by -8.55% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $17.55.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Stars Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TSG] had 2.27 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.01M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 13.56%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.62%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 11.88 during that period and TSG managed to take a rebound to 26.64 in the last 52 weeks.

The Stars Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TSG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to The Stars Group Inc. [TSG] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 9/29/2017. On average, stock market experts give TSG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.55, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $25.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Stars Group Inc. [TSG] is sitting at 2.89. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.89.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Stars Group Inc. [TSG]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.45. The Stars Group Inc. [TSG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.57 and P/E Ratio of 79.54. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

The Stars Group Inc. [TSG] has 287.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.52B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.88 to 26.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Stars Group Inc. [TSG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Stars Group Inc. [TSG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.