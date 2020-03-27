The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] gained by 8.80% on the last trading session, reaching $47.96 price per share at the time. The TJX Companies Inc. represents 1.21B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 57.86B with the latest information.

The The TJX Companies Inc. traded at the price of $47.96 with 17.03 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TJX shares recorded 7.49M.

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] is sitting at 4.59. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.64.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] sitting at 10.40% and its Gross Margin at 33.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.00.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has 1.21B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 57.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.72 to 64.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 11.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.