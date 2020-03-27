THL Credit Inc. [NASDAQ: TCRD] opened at $1.72 and closed at $1.98 a share within trading session on 03/26/20. That means that the stock gained by 43.92% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.85.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, THL Credit Inc. [NASDAQ: TCRD] had 4.63 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 188.88K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 32.30%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 20.16%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.56 during that period and TCRD managed to take a rebound to 7.04 in the last 52 weeks.

THL Credit Inc. [NASDAQ:TCRD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to THL Credit Inc. [TCRD], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TCRD an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.87, with the high estimate being $6.50, the low estimate being $5.25 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for THL Credit Inc. [TCRD] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of THL Credit Inc. [TCRD]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -13.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 25.25. THL Credit Inc. [TCRD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.52.

THL Credit Inc. [TCRD] has 30.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 59.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.56 to 7.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is THL Credit Inc. [TCRD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of THL Credit Inc. [TCRD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.