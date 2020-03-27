Tiffany & Co.[TIF] stock saw a move by 1.94% on Thursday, touching 4.96 million. Based on the recent volume, Tiffany & Co. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TIF shares recorded 120.30M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Tiffany & Co. [TIF] stock additionally went up by 2.48% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -3.29% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TIF stock is set at 23.65% by far, with shares price recording returns by -3.35% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TIF shares showcased 40.32% increase. TIF saw 134.42 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 78.60 compared to high within the same period of time.

Tiffany & Co. [NYSE:TIF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Tiffany & Co. [TIF], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $126.66.

Fundamental Analysis of Tiffany & Co. [TIF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tiffany & Co. [TIF] sitting at 16.70% and its Gross Margin at 62.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.40. These measurements indicate that Tiffany & Co. [TIF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.74. Tiffany & Co. [TIF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.29 and P/E Ratio of 28.95. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Tiffany & Co. [TIF] has 120.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 78.60 to 134.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 2.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tiffany & Co. [TIF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tiffany & Co. [TIF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.