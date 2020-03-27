Tilray Inc. [TLRY] took an upward turn with a change of 16.40%, trading at the price of $9.20 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 37.64 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Tilray Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 6.45M shares for that time period. TLRY monthly volatility recorded 23.43%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 41.14%. PS value for TLRY stocks is 3.34 with PB recorded at 3.09.

Tilray Inc. [NASDAQ:TLRY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Tilray Inc. [TLRY], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tilray Inc. [TLRY] is sitting at 3.06. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.13.

Fundamental Analysis of Tilray Inc. [TLRY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -14.10%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.06. Tilray Inc. [TLRY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.17.

Tilray Inc. [TLRY] has 70.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 557.74M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.43 to 66.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 278.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tilray Inc. [TLRY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tilray Inc. [TLRY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.