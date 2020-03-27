ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] took an downward turn with a change of -3.52%, trading at the price of $0.14 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.1 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 14.79M shares for that time period. TBLT monthly volatility recorded 15.05%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.07%. PS value for TBLT stocks is 1.46 with PB recorded at 14.20.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give TBLT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.14, with the high estimate being $0.50, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $0.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] sitting at -47.40% and its Gross Margin at 25.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -21.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has 184.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 26.15M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.09 to 1.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.