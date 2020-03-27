Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] opened at $1.34 and closed at $1.34 a share within trading session on 03/26/20. That means that the stock dropped by -11.57% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.18.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] had 13.41 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 23.74M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 18.27%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 18.94%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.01 during that period and RIG managed to take a rebound to 9.79 in the last 52 weeks.

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Transocean Ltd. [RIG], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Transocean Ltd. [RIG] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.64.

Fundamental Analysis of Transocean Ltd. [RIG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Transocean Ltd. [RIG] sitting at -24.70% and its Gross Margin at 30.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -40.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.92. Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.38.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has 601.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 806.37M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.01 to 9.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.56, which indicates that it is 18.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Transocean Ltd. [RIG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Transocean Ltd. [RIG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.