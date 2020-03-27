Trip.com Group Limited[TCOM] stock saw a move by -3.44% on Thursday, touching 2.29 million. Based on the recent volume, Trip.com Group Limited stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TCOM shares recorded 521.28M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] stock could reach median target price of $212.73.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] stock additionally went up by 8.55% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -17.29% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TCOM stock is set at -40.87% by far, with shares price recording returns by -27.42% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TCOM shares showcased -22.18% decrease. TCOM saw 46.50 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 20.10 compared to high within the same period of time.

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TCOM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.12, with the high estimate being $325.71, the low estimate being $134.96 and the median estimate amounting to $212.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.02.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.29.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] sitting at 14.40% and its Gross Margin at 79.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.10. These measurements indicate that Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.38.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.62.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has 521.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.10 to 46.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 8.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.