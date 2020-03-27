Tronox Holdings plc[TROX] stock saw a move by 10.41% on Thursday, touching 3.17 million. Based on the recent volume, Tronox Holdings plc stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TROX shares recorded 132.59M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] stock additionally went up by 19.88% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -20.65% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TROX stock is set at -51.92% by far, with shares price recording returns by -48.28% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TROX shares showcased -31.44% decrease. TROX saw 15.50 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.29 compared to high within the same period of time.

Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE:TROX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Tronox Holdings plc [TROX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TROX an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] sitting at 3.50% and its Gross Margin at 18.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.36. Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.62.

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] has 132.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 815.43M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.29 to 15.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.87, which indicates that it is 14.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc [TROX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.