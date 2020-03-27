Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $34.28 after TFC shares went up by 11.77% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Truist Financial Corporation [TFC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TFC an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.67.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] sitting at 71.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.20. These measurements indicate that Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.11. Its Return on Equity is 8.20%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TFC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 89.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 67.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56. Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.44 and P/E Ratio of 9.13. These metrics all suggest that Truist Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has 1.27B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 43.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.01 to 56.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 12.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Truist Financial Corporation [TFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.