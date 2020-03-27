Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $4.41 after TWO shares went down by -3.29% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE:TWO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TWO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.41, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] sitting at 25.20% and its Gross Margin at 31.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.20. These measurements indicate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.86. Its Return on Equity is 6.30%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TWO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 610.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 84.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 29.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 99.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 29.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.90. Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.71 and P/E Ratio of 5.36. These metrics all suggest that Two Harbors Investment Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has 295.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.52 to 15.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 49.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.38. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.