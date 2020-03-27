United Technologies Corporation [NYSE: UTX] stock went up by 8.78% or 8.45 points up from its previous closing price of 96.19. The stock reached $104.64 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, UTX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 24.93% in the period of the last 7 days.

UTX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $104.99, at one point touching $97.00. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -33.95%. The 52-week high currently stands at 158.44 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -17.15% after the recent low of 69.02.

United Technologies Corporation [NYSE:UTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to United Technologies Corporation [UTX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UTX an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $96.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for United Technologies Corporation [UTX] is sitting at 4.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.64.

Fundamental Analysis of United Technologies Corporation [UTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Technologies Corporation [UTX] sitting at 11.60% and its Gross Margin at 26.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.86. Its Return on Equity is 13.60%, and its Return on Assets is 4.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates UTX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United Technologies Corporation [UTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 110.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 95.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. United Technologies Corporation [UTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.56 and P/E Ratio of 16.33. These metrics all suggest that United Technologies Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

United Technologies Corporation [UTX] has 821.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 85.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.02 to 158.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 13.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Technologies Corporation [UTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United Technologies Corporation [UTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.