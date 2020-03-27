The share price of V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] inclined by $58.05, presently trading at $61.93. The company’s shares saw 37.41% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 45.07 recorded on 03/26/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as VFC jumped by 8.50% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 62.44 compared to +4.85 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -18.93%, while additionally dropping -22.88% during the last 12 months. V.F. Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $92.90. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 30.97% increase from the current trading price.

V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For V.F. Corporation [VFC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VFC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $61.93, with the high estimate being $115.00, the low estimate being $59.00 and the median estimate amounting to $93.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for V.F. Corporation [VFC] is sitting at 4.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.29.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of V.F. Corporation [VFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for V.F. Corporation [VFC] sitting at 11.90% and its Gross Margin at 53.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.45. Its Return on Equity is 29.30%, and its Return on Assets is 12.10%. These metrics all suggest that V.F. Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 49.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.94 and P/E Ratio of 19.24. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

V.F. Corporation [VFC] has 396.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.07 to 100.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 12.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is V.F. Corporation [VFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of V.F. Corporation [VFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.