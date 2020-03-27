Vale S.A. [NYSE: VALE] dipped by -6.13% on the last trading session, reaching $7.81 price per share at the time. Vale S.A. represents 5.57B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 46.35B with the latest information.

The Vale S.A. traded at the price of $7.81 with 8.6 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of VALE shares recorded 32.18M.

Vale S.A. [NYSE:VALE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Vale S.A. [VALE], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vale S.A. [VALE] is sitting at 4.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vale S.A. [VALE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vale S.A. [VALE] sitting at 1.50% and its Gross Margin at 43.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Vale S.A. [VALE] has 5.57B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 46.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.49 to 13.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 8.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vale S.A. [VALE] a Reliable Buy?

Vale S.A. [VALE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.