Valley National Bancorp [VLY] took an upward turn with a change of 7.66%, trading at the price of $7.45 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.46 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Valley National Bancorp shares have an average trading volume of 2.50M shares for that time period. VLY monthly volatility recorded 9.67%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.83%. PS value for VLY stocks is 2.09 with PB recorded at 0.64.

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ:VLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Valley National Bancorp [VLY], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Valley National Bancorp [VLY] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Valley National Bancorp [VLY] sitting at 66.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.50. These measurements indicate that Valley National Bancorp [VLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has 370.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.00 to 12.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 9.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Valley National Bancorp [VLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Valley National Bancorp [VLY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.