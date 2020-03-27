Ventas Inc. [VTR] saw a change by 1.81% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $29.25. The company is holding 316.69M shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 119.18% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -61.21% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -53.82%, trading +119.32% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 316.69M shares valued at 2.32 million were bought and sold.

Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Ventas Inc. [VTR], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VTR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $29.24, with the high estimate being $66.00, the low estimate being $17.50 and the median estimate amounting to $41.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ventas Inc. [VTR] is sitting at 2.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.89.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ventas Inc. [VTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ventas Inc. [VTR] sitting at 20.50% and its Gross Margin at 53.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20. These measurements indicate that Ventas Inc. [VTR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.25. Ventas Inc. [VTR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.85 and P/E Ratio of 24.75. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Ventas Inc. [VTR] has 316.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.35 to 75.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 119.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 18.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ventas Inc. [VTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ventas Inc. [VTR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.