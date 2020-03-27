ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAC] stock went down by -8.68% or -1.22 points down from its previous closing price of 13.99. The stock reached $12.77 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, VIAC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 10.86% in the period of the last 7 days.

VIAC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $14.85, at one point touching $13.27. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -76.21%. The 52-week high currently stands at 53.71 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -70.60% after the recent low of 10.10.

ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VIAC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.78, with the high estimate being $51.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] is sitting at 3.65. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.55.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] sitting at 15.20% and its Gross Margin at 38.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.90. These measurements indicate that ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.27. ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.05 and P/E Ratio of 2.20. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has 604.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.10 to 53.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.82, which indicates that it is 15.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.31. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.