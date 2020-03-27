Vislink Technologies Inc.[VISL] stock saw a move by 6.52% on Thursday, touching 12.09 million. Based on the recent volume, Vislink Technologies Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of VISL shares recorded 47.62M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] stock additionally went down by -0.04% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -20.64% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of VISL stock is set at -95.87% by far, with shares price recording returns by -34.42% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, VISL shares showcased -74.07% decrease. VISL saw 8.00 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.11 compared to high within the same period of time.

Vislink Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:VISL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2017. On average, stock market experts give VISL an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] sitting at -45.00% and its Gross Margin at 48.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -46.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -74.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -87.92. Its Return on Equity is -163.80%, and its Return on Assets is -52.40%. These metrics suggest that this Vislink Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 61.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67. Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.57.

Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] has 47.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.98M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.11 to 8.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -98.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 17.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] a Reliable Buy?

Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.