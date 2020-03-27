Waitr Holdings Inc.[WTRH] stock saw a move by -5.51% on Thursday, touching 6.32 million. Based on the recent volume, Waitr Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WTRH shares recorded 58.04M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] stock could reach median target price of $2.00.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] stock additionally went down by -44.23% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 308.68% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WTRH stock is set at -87.85% by far, with shares price recording returns by 326.47% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WTRH shares showcased 1.75% increase. WTRH saw 12.90 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.21 compared to high within the same period of time.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:WTRH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WTRH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.38, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.88. Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has 58.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 84.16M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 12.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 544.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -9.48, which indicates that it is 41.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.