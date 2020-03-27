The share price of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [NYSE: WMC] inclined by $2.92, presently trading at $3.67. The company’s shares saw 47.39% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.49 recorded on 03/26/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as WMC fall by -5.66% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 4.83 compared to -0.22 of all time high it touched on 03/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -65.38%, while additionally dropping -64.81% during the last 12 months. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $10.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.83% increase from the current trading price.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [NYSE:WMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WMC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.67, with the high estimate being $10.50, the low estimate being $10.50 and the median estimate amounting to $10.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] sitting at 28.50% and its Gross Margin at 37.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.00. These measurements indicate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 61.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 19.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 36.89.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] has 44.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 164.64M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.49 to 11.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 34.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.31. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.