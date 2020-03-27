Western Digital Corporation [WDC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $42.75 after WDC shares went down by -3.48% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ:WDC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Western Digital Corporation [WDC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WDC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $42.87, with the high estimate being $100.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $75.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Western Digital Corporation [WDC] is sitting at 4.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.09.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Western Digital Corporation [WDC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Western Digital Corporation [WDC] sitting at -5.50% and its Gross Margin at 18.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.53. Its Return on Equity is -12.20%, and its Return on Assets is -4.50%. These metrics suggest that this Western Digital Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 102.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.00.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has 278.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.40 to 72.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.00, which indicates that it is 13.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Western Digital Corporation [WDC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Western Digital Corporation [WDC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.