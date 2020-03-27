Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] shares went lower by -5.54% from its previous closing of 8.13, now trading at the price of $7.68, also subtracting -0.45 points. Is AMCR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.52 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AMCR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.59B float and a 9.42% run over in the last seven days. AMCR share price has been hovering between 11.77 and 5.80 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Amcor plc [AMCR], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMCR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.68, with the high estimate being $13.10, the low estimate being $7.50 and the median estimate amounting to $10.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Amcor plc [AMCR] is sitting at 3.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Fundamental Analysis of Amcor plc [AMCR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 19.10%.

Amcor plc [AMCR] has 1.61B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.80 to 11.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amcor plc [AMCR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amcor plc [AMCR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.