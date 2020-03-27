Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE: ACB] opened at $0.771 and closed at $0.90 a share within trading session on 03/26/20. That means that the stock gained by 9.93% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.99.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE: ACB] had 93.14 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 31.52M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 18.87%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 13.65%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.60 during that period and ACB managed to take a rebound to 9.37 in the last 52 weeks.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE:ACB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] is sitting at 2.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.93.

Fundamental Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -11.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -8.89.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.38.

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.60 to 9.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.