The share price of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BURG] inclined by $0.40, presently trading at $0.79. The company’s shares saw 125.71% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.35 recorded on 03/26/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BURG fall by -22.55% during the last week. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 44.93%, while additionally dropping -55.62% during the last 12 months. Chanticleer Holdings Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $2.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.71% increase from the current trading price.

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BURG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Chanticleer Holdings Inc. [BURG], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 6/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give BURG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.79, with the high estimate being $3.50, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.40.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. [BURG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chanticleer Holdings Inc. [BURG] sitting at -26.50% and its Gross Margin at 4.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -27.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.04.

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. [BURG] has 7.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 2.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 125.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.40, which indicates that it is 68.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chanticleer Holdings Inc. [BURG] a Reliable Buy?

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. [BURG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.