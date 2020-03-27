CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] saw a change by -1.51% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $5.87. The company is holding 1.35B shares with keeping 997.29M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 16.01% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -51.04% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -47.75%, trading +16.80% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.35B shares valued at 3.03 million were bought and sold.

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give CNHI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.91, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $6.75 and the median estimate amounting to $11.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] sitting at 10.30% and its Gross Margin at 22.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.70. Its Return on Equity is 24.80%, and its Return on Assets is 3.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CNHI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 406.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 406.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 80.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.12. CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.16 and P/E Ratio of 5.61. These metrics all suggest that CNH Industrial N.V. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] has 1.35B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.06 to 11.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 6.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.