Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] saw a change by -4.85% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $6.67. The company is holding 159.78M shares with keeping 159.78M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 118.69% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -40.92% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -40.74%, trading +45.43% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 159.78M shares valued at 2.48 million were bought and sold.

Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE:EGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 9/29/2017. On average, stock market experts give EGO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.66, with the high estimate being $14.93, the low estimate being $6.25 and the median estimate amounting to $10.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] sitting at 23.20% and its Gross Margin at 21.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.00. These measurements indicate that Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.86. Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.84 and P/E Ratio of 13.52. These metrics all suggest that Eldorado Gold Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] has 159.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.05 to 11.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 118.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 14.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.