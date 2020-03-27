Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] opened at $45.38 and closed at $44.04 a share within trading session on 03/26/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.86% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $45.74.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] had 5.06 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.81M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.91%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.71%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 21.83 during that period and SE managed to take a rebound to 52.77 in the last 52 weeks.

Sea Limited [NYSE:SE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Sea Limited [SE], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $45.74, with the high estimate being $65.00, the low estimate being $54.50 and the median estimate amounting to $56.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.04.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sea Limited [SE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sea Limited [SE] sitting at -41.00% and its Gross Margin at 27.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -67.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -12.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.48. Sea Limited [SE] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 251.05.

Sea Limited [SE] has 489.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.83 to 52.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 109.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sea Limited [SE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sea Limited [SE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.