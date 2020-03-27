Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $9.40 after TME shares went down by -5.81% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE:TME]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TME an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.41, with the high estimate being $16.50, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] sitting at 15.40% and its Gross Margin at 34.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.70. These measurements indicate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.28.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.80.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] has 1.66B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.22 to 19.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.90. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.