WPX Energy Inc. [NYSE: WPX] stock went down by -8.81% or -0.29 points down from its previous closing price of 3.35. The stock reached $3.06 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, WPX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 15.52% in the period of the last 7 days.

WPX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $3.62, at one point touching $3.01. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -80.07%. The 52-week high currently stands at 15.32 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -74.03% after the recent low of 1.94.

WPX Energy Inc. [NYSE:WPX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For WPX Energy Inc. [WPX], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WPX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.07, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] is sitting at 4.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.89.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of WPX Energy Inc. [WPX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] sitting at 4.20% and its Gross Margin at 92.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20. These measurements indicate that WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.65. WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.56 and P/E Ratio of 5.11. These metrics all suggest that WPX Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] has 303.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.94 to 15.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.95, which indicates that it is 20.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WPX Energy Inc. [WPX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WPX Energy Inc. [WPX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.