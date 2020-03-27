Wright Medical Group N.V. [NASDAQ: WMGI] gained by 1.48% on the last trading session, reaching $28.72 price per share at the time. Wright Medical Group N.V. represents 127.56M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.66B with the latest information.

The Wright Medical Group N.V. traded at the price of $28.72 with 5.0 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WMGI shares recorded 2.65M.

Wright Medical Group N.V. [NASDAQ:WMGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give WMGI an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.30.

Fundamental Analysis of Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] sitting at 1.20% and its Gross Margin at 79.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 43.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.04. Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 93.55.

Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] has 127.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.04 to 32.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 5.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] a Reliable Buy?

Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.