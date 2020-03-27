The share price of Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] inclined by $71.51, presently trading at $65.69. The company’s shares saw 83.30% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 35.84 recorded on 03/26/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as WYNN jumped by 53.52% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 83.86 compared to +13.62 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -35.43%, while additionally dropping -38.65% during the last 12 months. Wynn Resorts Limited is said to have a 12-month price target set at $140.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 74.31% increase from the current trading price.

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WYNN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $65.64, with the high estimate being $181.00, the low estimate being $80.00 and the median estimate amounting to $129.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $71.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] sitting at 13.10% and its Gross Margin at 38.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.00. Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.49 and P/E Ratio of 57.29. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] has 99.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.84 to 153.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 83.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.47, which indicates that it is 18.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.