Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] stock went down by -7.06% or -0.23 points down from its previous closing price of 3.26. The stock reached $3.03 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, AUY share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 16.01% in the period of the last 7 days.

AUY had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $3.5218, at one point touching $3.17. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -38.67%. The 52-week high currently stands at 4.94 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 21.19% after the recent low of 1.78.

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 9/29/2017. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] sitting at 27.20% and its Gross Margin at 51.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.00. These measurements indicate that Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.23. Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.16 and P/E Ratio of 12.75. These metrics all suggest that Yamana Gold Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] has 998.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.78 to 4.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 14.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.