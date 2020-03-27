Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] stock went up by 2.20% or 3.04 points up from its previous closing price of 138.11. The stock reached $141.15 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ZM share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 14.04% in the period of the last 7 days.

ZM had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $146.65, at one point touching $138.20. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -14.42%. The 52-week high currently stands at 164.94 distance from the present share price, after the recent low of 59.94.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ZM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $141.15, with the high estimate being $150.00, the low estimate being $55.00 and the median estimate amounting to $110.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $138.11.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 06/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 81.50%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 987.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 57.16.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has 265.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 37.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.94 to 164.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 135.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.